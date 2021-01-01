$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.85 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

