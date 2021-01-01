$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.80. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.32. 158,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.