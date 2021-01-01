$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $740,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

