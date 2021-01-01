$209.84 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report sales of $209.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.15 million to $216.80 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $193.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $906.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.50 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after purchasing an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. 189,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

