$221.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report sales of $221.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $221.90 million. Cloudera reported sales of $211.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $863.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 2,043,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,128. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 892.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

