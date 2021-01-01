$227.39 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report sales of $227.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $321.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $864.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $906.56 million, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 2,738,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 3,981,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% during the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 2,989,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $1,974,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

