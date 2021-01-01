$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post $27.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.21 million and the highest is $28.24 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $38.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $144.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.18 million to $145.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $145.59 million to $153.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 165,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.