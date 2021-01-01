2,700 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $1,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $1,258,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $806.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

