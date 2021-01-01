2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report released on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 2U by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 2U by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

