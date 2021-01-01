$316.97 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $316.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $321.94 million. RingCentral reported sales of $252.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

NYSE:RNG traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.97. 916,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.43 and a beta of 0.53.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

