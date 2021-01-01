3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 2,984,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,907,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

