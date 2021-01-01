$494.60 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $494.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.60 million. At Home Group reported sales of $397.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 1,428,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

