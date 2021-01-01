$522.75 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $522.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.47 million and the highest is $527.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $506.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

