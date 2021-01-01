AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Now Covered by Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.