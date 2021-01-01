Aavegotchi Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.32 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $24.32 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.02027495 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 24,721,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,721,391 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.