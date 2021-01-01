Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abiomed stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

