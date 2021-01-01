Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Abiomed stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
