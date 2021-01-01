Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ASO opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.