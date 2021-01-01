Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 3962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 489.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.