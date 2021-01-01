ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after purchasing an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.