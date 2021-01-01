Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.33

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.33 and last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 38215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

