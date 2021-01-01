AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Trading Down 8.1%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.82. Approximately 611,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 486,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AT shares. Cormark raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$754.55 million and a P/E ratio of 460.97.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,630 over the last ninety days.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

