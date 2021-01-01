Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $188,926.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger and LBank. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $188,926.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $738.88 or 0.02509254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.70 or 0.01184206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00560110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00223669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

