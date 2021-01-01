Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 16,790 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at $106,373,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

