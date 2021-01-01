adbank Hits Market Capitalization of $733,714.34 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, adbank has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $733,714.34 and approximately $2,612.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.02027495 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,300,418 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.