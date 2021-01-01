Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 8,775,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 3,472,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Advaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

