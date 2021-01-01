Aeon (AEON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,106.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $8,106.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00550398 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

