AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 617,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,187. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AGCO by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 358,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

