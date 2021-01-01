Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 579,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,077. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

