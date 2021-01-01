Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of AF stock opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.96. Air France-KLM SA has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.