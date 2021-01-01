Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

