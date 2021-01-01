Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,699 call options.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 828.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

