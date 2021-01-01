Alias Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Alias has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alias has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001533 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008503 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

