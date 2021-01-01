All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. All Sports has a market cap of $3.95 million and $31,882.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.60 or 0.02030777 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

