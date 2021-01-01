AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

