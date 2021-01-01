Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.97

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.97 and traded as high as $204.30. Allianz SE (ALV.F) shares last traded at $201.95, with a volume of 665,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €209.69 ($246.70).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.08.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

