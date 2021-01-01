AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.82

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $32.98. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 38,561 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth $704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth $294,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

