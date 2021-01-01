ALQO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ALQO has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALQO has a market cap of $2.70 million and $45.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021811 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030783 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

