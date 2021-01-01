Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

ATUS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

