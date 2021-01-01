Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $13.80. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 53,113 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$567.64 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

