Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $86.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.