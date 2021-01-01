Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 77,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $3,424,015.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,798,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

