American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

