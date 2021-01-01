American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 1,289,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 293,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

