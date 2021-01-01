Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 1.4%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.08. 376,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 581,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.