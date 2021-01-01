Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amesite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $4.85 on Monday. Amesite has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

