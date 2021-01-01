Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.53. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 3,035,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex PLC (AEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex PLC (AEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.