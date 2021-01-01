Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) Trading Down 2.3%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 75,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 55,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMHC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,919,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562,480 shares in the last quarter.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.