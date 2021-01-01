Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $918.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

