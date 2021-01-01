Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $321.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $452.11 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.