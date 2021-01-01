Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $261.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $338.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.27 million to $423.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $887.35 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 991,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

